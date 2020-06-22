Shannon to head Volvo, Mack Financial Services’ North American operations

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Patrick Shannon has been named president of Volvo Financial Services and Mack Financial Services, North American region.

He will take over the role July 1, Volvo and Mack announced, and will oversee financial services for the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Shannon brings more than 30 years of experience in business operations and financial services to the position, the majority of which were with Volvo Group.

Patrick Shannon (Photo: Volvo Group)

“Shannon will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with Volvo Trucks’ customers and dealers, our Volvo Group business areas and partners in the region,” said Marcio Pedroso, president, Volvo Financial Services. “With his experience in working for the Volvo Group brand, and his long history at VFS, I am confident he will continue VFS’ successful growth and the strong support of our Volvo Trucks’ dealers and customers in these key markets.”