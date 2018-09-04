Speakers named for mental health symposium

MISSSISSAUGA, Ont. – The issue of mental health will take center stage Oct. 30, at the Trucking HR Canada’s Gearing Up for Mental Health symposium.

Dave Henry, a professional driver with REK Express, will get the day started by discussing his own story about how mental health challenges have impacted his career and how he became a high performing driver.

Later, Truck News associate editor Sonia Straface, will moderate a panel entitled Trucking Talks Mental Health.

Panelists will include: Andrew Harkness, strategy advisor, organizational health initiatives, Workplace Safety and Prevention Services; Linda Corkum, executive director, Nova Scotia Trucking Safety Association; Miguel Mangalindan, associate lawyer, Monkhouse Law; Tammy Whelen, mental health educator, Canadian Mental Health Association; and Yvone Defreitas, director of human resources and organizational effectiveness, Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety.

“This is an issue that should be top of mind for all trucking and logistics employers,” says Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada, “Providing employers with best practices and the right resources to deal with mental health issues in the workplace will support overall employee health and wellness, which in turn impacts productivity, retention, and more.”

The half-day event will take place at the Centre for Health and Safety Innovation in Mississauga, Ont., running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to all trucking and logistics employers.

For more details and to register, visit here.