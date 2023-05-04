Stemco promotes Stuhr to president

Stemco has promoted Charles “Chip” Stuhr to president, effective immediately.

Charles ‘Chip’ Stuhr (Photo: Stemco)

Stuhr joined Stemco in 2004 as a district sales manager, and over the course of two decades has had roles of increasing responsibility, the company says. In early 2021, he was named vice-president and general manager. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to lead this organization,” said Stuhr.

“Throughout my time at Stemco and in the industry, I’ve had the benefit of learning from amazing leaders and world-class customers. My focus is to help propel the commercial vehicle industry forward while keeping Stemco’s compass aimed at our true north of making the roadways safer.”