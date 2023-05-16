Survey finds 28% considered leaving trucking jobs in past year

Trucking employees may be relatively satisfied in their jobs, but more than one in four of those surveyed say they have considered leaving their employers in the past year.

The latest Today’s Trucking Pulse Reader Survey revealed an average 7.9/10 ranking of job satisfaction, but 28% of those who participated said they considered changing employers in the past year.

Results were drawn from an online survey of 206 respondents.

If they left their current job, 37% said they would work for another employer in trucking, 16% would change industries, and 47% would retire.

Forty-four percent of those surveyed have worked for three to five industry employers during their careers.

The biggest factor that led respondents to their current employer was better pay (21%), followed by the promise of challenging or interesting work (15%), the company’s reputation (14%), career advancement (13%), and hours of work or scheduling (12%).

Other than increasing pay, an equal share of people (16%) cited benefits plans, bonus programs, and hours of work/scheduling as the top things their employers could improve to retain employees. Those were followed by management techniques (14%), training and advancement opportunities (12%), internal communication (10%), equipment condition and choice (7%), team activities (5%), and safety commitments (4%).

Full results will be published in the June edition of Today’s Trucking.