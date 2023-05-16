Survey finds 28% considered leaving trucking jobs in past year
Trucking employees may be relatively satisfied in their jobs, but more than one in four of those surveyed say they have considered leaving their employers in the past year.
The latest Today’s Trucking Pulse Reader Survey revealed an average 7.9/10 ranking of job satisfaction, but 28% of those who participated said they considered changing employers in the past year.
Results were drawn from an online survey of 206 respondents.
If they left their current job, 37% said they would work for another employer in trucking, 16% would change industries, and 47% would retire.
Forty-four percent of those surveyed have worked for three to five industry employers during their careers.
The biggest factor that led respondents to their current employer was better pay (21%), followed by the promise of challenging or interesting work (15%), the company’s reputation (14%), career advancement (13%), and hours of work or scheduling (12%).
Other than increasing pay, an equal share of people (16%) cited benefits plans, bonus programs, and hours of work/scheduling as the top things their employers could improve to retain employees. Those were followed by management techniques (14%), training and advancement opportunities (12%), internal communication (10%), equipment condition and choice (7%), team activities (5%), and safety commitments (4%).
Full results will be published in the June edition of Today’s Trucking.
Have your say
I was part of that 47% planning to retire from trucking. After 44 years of running coast to coast in Canada and the United States tho I wasn’t planning to retire the circumstances of the inexperienced steering wheel holders and the extremely two close calls regarding these inexperienced steering wheel holders caused, and the lack of enforcement and the disregard of the liberal government made my decision for me.