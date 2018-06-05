Thomas takes on GM role at BRS Transportation

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. – Jerry Thomas is the new general manager of BRS Transportation, part of the Fastfrate Group of Companies.

Thomas was appointed to the new role, reporting directly to Fastfrate CEO Manny Calandrino May 1.

Thomas started with Fastfrate more than twenty years ago with Canada Drayage, and has gone on to operational roles in air freight and distribution management before returning to BRS two years ago as the recruiting manager.

Most recently he was the director of operations for BRS.

“This new position managing BRS, will be a great challenge for me and I look forward to growing both our Canadian and U.S. truckload business,” says Thomas.

Calandrino says he loves promoting from within the Fastfrate group.

“I’ve known Jerry for a long time and I am confident from our weekly meetings to date, that he is on the right path for success, for our truckload operations. BRS sales will be handled through our existing sales team with both our intermodal and logistics divisions.”

Thomas resides in Bolton, Ont. but will be based out of the Woodbridge, Ont. office.