Titanium on hunt for new CFO

BOLTON, Ont. – Kasia Malz has resigned from her role as chief financial officer of Titanium Transportation Group, to pursue an opportunity in another industry, the company announced.

Her resignation is effective March 15, but she has agreed to help the company transition to a new CFO.

Titanium announced it is searching for a replacement CFO. In the meantime, it has named Alex Fu, director of finance, to serve as CFO. The company says Fu has been central in the management of the finance team and the development of financial processes and controls.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Kasia for her dedication and many contributions over the past five years while Titanium has experienced tremendous growth. We wish her much success in her future endeavors,” said Ted Daniel, chief executive officer, Titanium.