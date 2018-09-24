Titanium to host BBQ, hiring fair

BOLTON, Ont. – Titanium Trucking Services has announced a driver hiring fair, to be held Sept. 29 for drivers and their families.

It will be hosted at 32 Simpson Road in Bolton, Ont., from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It is the company’s second annual driver hiring fair and free barbecue.

The company’s operations, safety, and management teams will be present and its newest equipment will be on display, including a 2019 Volvo 760 and a 2019 Peterbilt 579.

“We are excited to be hosting another barbecue event that pays tribute to all hardworking drivers in the industry,” said Marilyn Daniel, chief operating officer of Titanium. “We are able to deliver excellent customer service as a result of our reliable, safe and qualified driver group. We look forward to attracting the best of the best in the industry.”