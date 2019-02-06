Titanium touts recruitment and retention success

BOLTON, Ont. – Titanium Transportation Group says it grew its driver base by 14% in 2018, while limiting driver turnover to 18.6%.

In the U.S., driver turnover is often more than 90%. Titanium credits its success to establishing a culture of safety and offering attractive retention and recognition programs, including a share purchase plan.

“We are extremely proud of our reliable, safe and hardworking driver group,” said Ted Daniel, CEO of Titanium. “While the industry continues to experience high turnover, Titanium continues to attract and retain the best drivers in the industry. We have maintained our leadership position with attractive pay packages and a one of a kind share purchase plan to ensure the highest level of job satisfaction because we understand drivers have to make a choice.”

Daniel said the company’s ability to recruit and retain drivers positions it well for organic growth in 2019.