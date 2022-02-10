Trail King promotes Hanten to VP of sales and marketing

Trailer manufacturer Trail King Industries on Thursday announced the promotion of Ty Hanten to VP of sales and marketing.

Ty Hanten (Photo: Trail King Industries)

Hanten will lead development of strategic sales plans to promote sales growth and client satisfaction. Specific responsibilities include business and market development and strategic direction for promotion and advertising. He will also oversee the district sales managers, team development/hiring and revenue growth.

Current VP of sales and marketing, Rick Farris, announced his retirement from Trail King after 37 years. With this pending retirement, Hanten will immediately assume leadership responsibilities during this transition.

“Ty’s unparalleled drive and experience will undoubtedly promote the continued success of Trail King and the sales and marketing team,” said Joe Kolb, Trail King president.

Hanten brings more than 30 years of experience in leadership at Trail King to this role. He served most recently as director of customer service and began his career fresh out of high school as a night welder at Trail King’s Mitchell, SD facility.

Hanten assisted with the transition when Trail King acquired companies Ti-Brook and Red River, relocating both times to help manage the process.

“I am looking forward to continuing the growth of the company and to build upon the strong foundation that has been laid over the years,” Hanten said.

Hanten will be based out of Trail King’s West Fargo, ND location.