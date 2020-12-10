Trailcon names new VP, maintenance and operations

BRAMPTON, Ont. – Trailcon Leasing has named Jamie Hillier vice-president, maintenance and operations.

Hillier assumed the role Dec. 7, and will focus on geographic expansion projects, streamlining operations, implementing best practices and driving continuous improvements.

“I am truly excited to be joining Trailcon in this new position,” Hillier said. “Trailcon has served the industry incredibly well over the past 28 years, and I am eager to join the executive team while working closely with staff across all branches in Canada. With the recent launch of the TrailerCare program, I am joining Trailcon at a great time of growth and opportunity.”

Hillier was most recently senior operations manager – Ontario West, for Ryder System. Prior to that, he was regional service manager for TransX Group. He will report to Jerry Brown, president of Trailcon Leasing.

“I’ve known Jamie for many years and I am excited that he has accepted this opportunity,” Brown said. “His experience, dedication to the industry, competitive and personable nature make him a great fit for our organization. Trailcon’s growth and success relies on continuous improvement, collaboration and national alignment; we are all looking forward to have Jamie on board to lead these initiatives.”