Transcourt adds to its western sales team

EDMONTON, Alta. – Transcourt Tank Leasing has added Warren Mcdonell to its western Canadian sales team.

Mcdonell will be based out of Transcourt’s Edmonton, Alta., office and will provide sales and leasing support in Alberta, Northern B.C., and Saskatchewan.

“Warren comes to us with over 20 years of tank experience and will add tremendous knowledge and value to our team,” said Transcourt vice-president of sales and marketing Shawn Rogers, “and solidifies our position as the leader in tank sales, leasing, and finance across North America.”