Transcourt promotes Trianos

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Transcourt Tank Leasing has named Michael Trianos its director of fleet services and procurement for the entire North American market.

Previously, he was director of business development for Ontario and Manitoba.

The company says he was promoted due to his knowledge of tank trailer spec’s, maintenance and repair procedures, which have made him an important source of information for Transcourt and its customers.

“We’re confident that Mike will help us reinforce the wide range of services we offer our customers throughout Canada and the U.S.,” says Transcourt president, Bruce Daccord. “Mike will supervise all activities related to service and he should also help Transcourt improve procurement throughout our operations.”