Tremcar West celebrates 10 years in Saskatchewan

WEYBURN, Sask. – Tremcar West will marks its 10 anniversary doing business in Saskatchewan with a celebration that will include environment minister Dustin Duncan as a guest speaker.

The company’s first service facility opened in October of 2008 in Weyburn.

Festivities will be held Sept. 6 at Tremcar West’s Weyburn facility (216-20 Ave. S.E.) starting at 4 p.m. Duncan is expected to speak around 5:45 p.m. and will address topics pertaining to transportation and the energy industries.

Music from Milk Man’s Sons band, drinks, and a barbecue are to follow. The event is free to attend; email Kathy Lokinger at lokingerk@tremcar.com or call 306-842-6100 to attend.

