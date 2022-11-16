Truck drivers included in Express Entry program

Transport truck drivers are now one of the occupations included in the Express Entry program, the federal government said Nov. 16. Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the implementation of the National Occupational Classification (NOC) 2021 for immigration programs managed under the Express Entry system.

Using the new NOC categories will allow Canada to bring in global talent in high-demand sectors like transportation, health care, and construction, according to a news release.

The NOC system is used to track and categorize all jobs in the Canadian labor market and is updated to reflect changes in the economy and in the nature of work. Through this update, 16 occupations that were not previously eligible can now benefit from expanded pathways to permanent residency.

(Photo: istock)

“Every sector of the Canadian economy relies on the trucking industry,” said Canadian Trucking Alliance president Stephen Laskowski. “Today’s announcement by Minister Fraser will help secure supply chains – from agriculture to manufacturing – by providing trucking companies access to an international workforce that was not previously available to our sector.”

He added, “It is equally important that, together, we ensure this new workforce arriving in Canada is employed by companies that will properly explain to them – and protect – their labor rights; ensure they operate safe, compliant, vehicles; and create an opportunity where their families can thrive and enjoy the benefits of working and living in our great nation.”