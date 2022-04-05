Truck-Lite hires Justice as VP of operations

Truck-Lite has hired Aaron Justice as vice-president of operations to lead the manufacturing, supply chain and quality functions for its U.S. business unit, including oversight of three Truck-Lite manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania.

“Today’s LED lighting is increasingly electronic, more intelligent and more efficient — a trend that will accelerate as commercial vehicles to shift to electric power,” said Doug Wolma, president of parent company Clarience Technologies. “Aaron has joined Truck-Lite at an exciting time in our industry, and we look forward to his leadership to ensure the company is best prepared to deliver the right products customers will need for tomorrow.”

Justice most recently served as plant manager at Eaton Corporation and has more than seven years of manufacturing leadership experience. He also served for over 10 years in the United States Air Force. Justice holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics with a minor in civil engineering from the United States Military Academy, and a Master of Business Administration degree in operations from Vanderbilt University.

Aaron Justice (Photo: Truck-Lite)

“Truck-Lite is a strong brand that’s trusted by commercial transportation customers,” said Justice. “I am thrilled to be joining Truck-Lite to help ensure our manufacturing operations continue to set the standard for the industry well into the future.”