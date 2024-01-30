Trucker’s dream comes true after $50,000 lottery win

A Brampton, Ont. dump truck owner operator felt it was “a dream come true” after he won $50,000 in an instant lottery game.

Vishal Joshi, 42, said he started playing the lottery in March 2023, according to a news release. “I saw the winners advertised and wanted to try my luck,” he said while at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall in the Instant Red Hot 10X game.

Vishal Joshi (Photo: OLG)

The father of two daughters says he discovered his big win when he checked his ticket on the OLG app. “I was very happy, and my wife was excited. We didn’t tell anyone yet. We want to surprise the rest of the family,” he said.

Joshi has no big plans for his winnings and will continue to work and save for the future.