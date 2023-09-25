Trucking Announcements: Trimac opens HQ, Freels joins Trucking HR Canada

Each week, TruckNews.com identifies notable announcements including events, appointments, and awards in the trucking industry.

Our latest installment in this feature includes Trimac’s new headquarters, Trucking HR Canada’s new director of communications, Polaris Transportation Group’s Community Care Unit van, The Erb Group charity golf tournament, an honor for Waabi’s CEO, Detroit’s 85th year, and Doonan’s 50th anniversary.

Trimac unveils new headquarters in Calgary

Trimac has unveiled its 15,000-square-foot headquarters in Calgary. The space is designed to foster innovation, nurture collaborative efforts, and enhance the wellbeing of corporate administrative staff, the fleet says.

“Our new headquarters provides a focal point for our Calgary-based corporate employees to meet, collaborate and deliver effective transportation solutions,” said Marc Gravel, Trimac director – facilities and real estate.

Trucking HR Canada hires Freels as director of communications and marketing

Rebecka Freels (Photo: Trucking HR Canada)

Trucking HR Canada has hired Rebecka Freels as director of communications and marketing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rebecka to the team,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “Her experience is a great addition to our work in supporting trucking and logistics employers of all sizes and regions of the country.”

“It is a privilege to contribute to an organization that is the most trusted source of HR thought leadership and resources for the sector,” Freels said. “I look forward to working with the people of the industry as we drive forward the shared goal of advancing a safe, inclusive and innovative workforce.”

Freels once served as the Canadian Trucking Alliance and the Ontario Trucking Association communications director.

More recently, she held several roles within a mid-sized city in Alberta, delivering communications, public relations, and event management support to the council and senior leadership team.

Polaris launches care unit to tackle food insecurity

(Photo: Polaris Transportation Group)

Polaris Transportation Group has launched its Polaris Community Care Unit to help eliminate food insecurity across the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding communities.

“Polaris has always been a company that puts people first. We are in a fortunate position to take matters into our own hands, give back to our community, and uplift those in need around us,” said Dave Cox, Polaris president and CEO. “The Community Care Unit allows us to honour our family values and our sustainability goals to make a difference in the fight against hunger.”

On a monthly basis – and twice a month during holiday seasons – the company will purchase essentials and high-nutrient foods for people of all ages, ranging from baby formula and healthy options for children to soft foods for seniors.

Polaris volunteers will deliver these goods in the dedicated Community Care Unit van to organizations including food banks in Mississauga, Barrie Food Bank, Hamilton Food Share, Daily Bread Food Bank, Orangeville Food Bank, Guelph Food Bank, and the Guelph Student Food Bank.

Those interested in supporting the unit or know of a cause it can support can contact CCU@polaristransport.com.

The Erb Group’s golf event raises $30,000 for charity

(Photo: The Erb Group)

The Erb Group raised $30,000 for charity during its 30th annual golf tournament in Petersburg, Ont.

The money raised by 152 golfers will be divided amongst three local charities – Wilmot Family Resource Centre, Interfaith Counselling Centre, and Aldaview Services. Since 1994, the tournament has contributed over $550,000 to local not-for-profit organizations.

“This is our biggest fundraising event every year and we always raise over $20,000 for our partnered charities. To hit over half a million raised since the tournament started is a fantastic feeling,” said Wendell Erb, CEO and president of The Erb Group.

The Erb Group also completed a fundraiser with the Breakfast Club of Canada, donating $10,000 and raising $580 through its employees, to help fuel children with healthy breakfasts.

Waabi’s Urtasun wins chamber honor

Raquel Urtasun, Waabi founder and CEO (Photo: Supplied)

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) will present its inaugural 2023 Emerging Technology CEO of the Year Award to Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO of Waabi, a business that combines artificial intelligence and closed-loop simulators to accelerate the rollout of autonomous trucks.

The award is presented to a CEO who has demonstrated exceptional leadership over the past 12 months, bringing their organization to a new level of growth and success within their industry. It will be handed out Oct. 14.

“We are honored to have Raquel Urtasun as the esteemed recipient of the Emerging Technology CEO of the Year Award,” said OCC president and CEO Rocco Rossi. “Raquel’s outstanding achievements are a testament to her unique vision and deep expertise in artificial intelligence. Her groundbreaking work continues to bring the promise of self-driving closer to commercialization than ever, inspiring new up-and-coming technology disruptors across Ontario.”

Urtasun is a professor at the University of Toronto, a co-founder of the Vector Institute for AI, and the recipient of several high-profile awards including a Longuet-Higgins Prize, an Everingham Prize, an NSERC EWR Steacie Award, and more. She has published over 200 papers about AI and filed more than 150 patents in self-driving innovations.

“I’m honored to receive this award from the OCC and so proud of all the Waabi team has accomplished in the past year,” Urtasun said.

Detroit marks 85th anniversary

Daimler Truck North America’s Detroit engine business is celebrating its 85th anniversary.

Founded in 1938 as part of the General Motors GM Diesel Division, Detroit crafts engines for heavy- and medium-duty trucks. Over the decades, it expanded its product line to include automated manual transmissions, axles, battery-electric components for zero-emission vehicles, and technologies for enhanced connectivity and safety.

Detroit has produced 1.1 million heavy-duty engines (the DD13, DD15, and DD16) and employs nearly 3,000 Daimler Truck employees.

“Detroit is extremely proud of our rich 85-year history in the transportation industry,” said Matt Pfaffenbach, Detroit plant manager.

Doonan celebrates 50th anniversary

Doonan Specialized Trailer will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an open house on Oct. 18. Doonan Trailer Corporation was incorporated Oct. 17, 1973, by its founder Wendell Doonan. He started out building grain trailers for local farmers in Great Bend, Kansas.

The company produces specialty flatbed, drop deck, and lowbed trailers, providing customized products.

To mark the accomplishment, the company will be installing honorary mudflaps on all new trailers produced for the next year starting Oct. 18.

If you know of other people moves in the trucking industry and would like us to consider your announcement, email Leo Barros at leo@newcom.ca