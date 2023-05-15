Trucking appointments and promotions for the week of May 15

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry. And the latest installment includes appointments at DTNA, ATRI and Tremcar, a promotion at Stertil-Koni and a milestone for Allied Van Lines.

DTNA appoints DeBortoli senior VP of engineering and technology

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has appointed Randy DeBortoli as senior vice-president of engineering and technology, effective July 1.

Randy DeBortoli (Photo: DTNA)

DeBortoli began his career at DTNA in 1992 and brings more than 30 years of experience in heavy vehicle engineering at the truck manufacturer to his new role.

From starting as a mechanical engineer for Freightliner, to serving as manager for custom engineering, to director of engineering for the Western Star brand, and then chief engineer assignments since 2012, DeBortoli has held numerous roles at the company. In his current position, he has led the product validation engineering department at DTNA since 2021.

DeBortoli will oversee all vehicle development functional areas such as engineering platform management, vehicle engineering and product validation, product compliance and regulatory affairs, and future technology development including advanced engineering and autonomous truck engineering.

“Randy DeBortoli’s tenured background and deep knowledge of our company, products, customers and industry will be instrumental in helping to drive forward our vision of leading sustainable transportation,” said John O’Leary, president and CEO of DTNA.

Reporting directly to O’Leary, DeBortoli will serve on DTNA’s operating committee, succeeding Rainer Mueller-Finkeldei, who will take on the role of head of product engineering at Mercedes-Benz Trucks in Stuttgart, Germany.

DeBortoli holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Davis, and will remain based in Portland.

ATRI names Burg to board of directors

James Burg Trucking Company president Jim Burg has been appointed to the board of directors of the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI). Burg was appointed by ATRI chairman Derek Leathers, chairman, president and CEO of Werner Enterprises, at the institute’s recent board meeting.

James Burg (Photo: ATRI)

Burg began his career in trucking over 40 years ago. He was an owner-operator for eight years before incorporating and licensing his company, James Burg Trucking Company, which is a flatbed carrier currently operating more than 90 trucks throughout the U.S. Midwest.

Burg has logged over 1.3 million miles operating commercial motor vehicles. And he has served on numerous committees and boards of the American Trucking Associations, PrePass Safety Alliance, Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, and the Michigan State Police.

“Jim has been a loyal supporter of ATRI and we are excited to welcome him to the board of directors. As a regional carrier, he brings an important perspective to the board and we look forward to his involvement as we continue to address trucking’s top research priorities,” Leathers said.

Stertil-Koni promotes Steinhardt to general manager

Scott Steinhardt (Photo: Stertil-Koni)

Heavy-duty vehicle lift manufacturer Stertil-Koni USA has promoted Scott Steinhardt to general manager. He will be responsible for managing sales, marketing, operations and service departments.

Stertil-Koni president Jean DellAmore said, “Whether it is embracing new technologies, championing new product development, building successful teams or winning competitive bids, Scott has demonstrated these attributes time and again.”

Steinhardt joined Stertil-Koni in early 2022 as vice-president of sales and was recently promoted to vice-president of sales and marketing. He has more than 27 years of top industrial sales, marketing and management experience.

Steinhardt holds a bachelor of science in business administration from Indiana State University.

Tremcar names regional sales representatives

Tank trailer and tank truck manufacturer Tremcar has appointed Julie Kern-Fielding as regional sales representative for southwestern Canada.

She will cover the southern territory in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Prior to Tremcar, Kern-Fielding worked for Nu-Line Products as Western Canada account manager representing aftermarket semi-truck and trailer parts for the North American customer base.

Julie Kern Fielding (Photo: Tremcar) Jordan Brousseau (Photo: Tremcar)

Tremcar also appointed Jordan Brousseau as regional sales representative for northwestern Canada.

He will cover the northern territory in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Jordan has acquired his work experience in sales and purchasing in the tank trailer industry.

Allied Van Lines marks 95th anniversary

Founded in 1928, moving company Allied Van Lines is celebrating its 95th anniversary this year.

After it was founded, Allied grew and acquired over 100 agents within the first five years of business, expanding the company coast to coast.

With the increase in military personnel stationed abroad, Allied launched its sea van company to provide international shipping services. Allied eventually moved overseas, opening offices in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Allied moving network now services over 130 countries and more than 500 agents across the US.