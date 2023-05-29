Trucking appointments for the week of May 29

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry. And the latest installment includes appointments at Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and a new hire at Kodiak Robotics.

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America names Mesick director, EV strategies

Low-cab-forward truck distributor Isuzu Commercial Truck of America appointed Matthew Mesick as director, EV strategies.

Matthew Mesick (Photo: Isuzu Commercial Truck of America)

“As electric vehicles will play an ever-increasing role in our future, having resources focused 100% in this area is necessary for our organization to support everyone’s efforts properly,” said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. “This all-new position will focus on EV growth and supporting our dealers with necessary information concerning EV regulations, trends, subsidies and more.”

Mesick has been with Isuzu Commercial Truck of America for 11 years and has held service and sales positions. Most recently he served as director of western regional operations.

The company also announced that two other directors have been promoted to assistant vice-president roles.

Ed Crawford has been promoted to assistant vice-president, sales operations, where he will continue to focus his energies on production, distribution, and sales-related activities. Crawford has been with Isuzu for over 24 years.

Brian Tabel has been promoted to assistant vice-president, marketing. In his 28 years with Isuzu, he has worked in field service and sales positions and has led the marketing team for almost 14 years.

Kodiak Robotics hires Kenner as VP of safety

Self-driving trucking company Kodiak Robotics hired Steve Kenner as vice-president of safety.

Steve Kenner (Photo: Kodiak Robotics0

Kenner has 40 years of experience at technology and automotive giants, including Apple, Uber, Ford and General Motors.

He will oversee safety across all areas of Kodiak’s operations, including fleet and driver operations, safety management systems, and safety policy.

“Steve has long been a leader in vehicle safety, and has the perfect background to lead Kodiak’s safety program as we finish the work to commercially launch self-driving trucks,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO, Kodiak Robotics. “Safety is at the forefront of everything we do at Kodiak, and is central to everyone on our team. Steve will leverage his extensive knowledge to ensure that safety continues to be the throughline across Kodiak.”

“Kodiak’s dedication to safety aligns with my mission to help on-road vehicles achieve the highest safety standards,” said Kenner. “Autonomous trucking technology has the potential to save lives while solving our nation’s existential supply chain issues.”

Kenner reports directly to the CEO. He earned an MBA from Stanford University, and has a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Kettering University.