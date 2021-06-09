Trucking companies raising funds to fight prostate cancer

The trucking industry will be part of the Canadian Cancer Society’s Plaid for Dad campaign once again this year.

On June 18, (the Friday before Father’s Day), thousands across the country will be wearing plaid to raise funds for groundbreaking prostate cancer research and support programs that help Canadians affected by prostate cancer live longer and improve their quality of life.

The trucking industry has been involved with Plaid for Dad since its inception in 2015.

The trucking industry has been involved with Plaid for Dad since the campaign was launched in 2015. (Photo: Plaid for Dad)

So far, 11 teams have registered this year, including 700 9543 Manitoba Limited; Arnold Bros. Transport; Canada Cartage; Cervus Equipment Peterbilt Ontario; Jay’s Transportation Group; Kriska Transportation; Overland Container Transportation Services; Steed Standard Transportation; Sutco; Tandet; and Trimac Transportation.



The top supporters of the campaign from the industry include Sutco – Transportation Specialists who have raised $69,000 since starting in 2019 and has won the top team award in 2019 and 2020; and Arnold Bros. Transport who have have raised $73,000 since 2017 and won the top team award in 2018. The Canadian Trucking Alliance was the top team in 2017.

Prostate cancer continues to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the third leading cause of death among Canadian men.

Wearing plaid for dad is a fun and easy way Canadians can make a meaningful difference in the lives of the estimated one in nine men who will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Participants can show their support by sharing photos wearing plaid online using #PlaidforDad, registering your workplace on plaidfordad.ca, sending your dad a Father’s Day e-card as well as making one-time donations.