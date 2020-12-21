Trucking HR Atlantic unveils training for women leaders

TRURO, N.S. – Trucking Human Resource Sector Council – Atlantic has unveiled a new Women’s Leadership program, offering a professional development opportunity to help women advance in the trucking industry.

The subsidized program will be delivered by certified executive coach Harriette Schumacher, who was a speaker at the organization’s recent Advancing Women in Trucking conference. The six-month program includes five hours of training per month, beginning in February.

That will include one-on-one coaching, group sessions, and interactive training components.

Kelly Henderson (Photo: Trucking Human Resources Sector Council – Atlantic)

The council has seen an increase in businesses wanting to invest in the professional development of female leaders on their teams, says executive director Kelly Henderson.

“We looked at women who are currently in leadership roles. We also encourage companies to look at their future leaders as well.”

This program looks at leadership issues in a broad context, including a leadership assessment and the opportunity to learn alongside peers in other industries.

“Being able to broaden your scope, you get a sense that the challenges you face in your sector may be very similar to the challenges they’re facing,” Henderson says.

Trucking Human Resources Council – Atlantic is tapping into provincial training subsidies that are specific to individual provinces.

To register at the subsidized rate of $1,300, call 902-893-8410, or email info@thrsc.com.