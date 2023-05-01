Trucking HR Canada adds Libralesso, Johnstone to board of directors

Trucking HR Canada (THRC) has appointed Jason Libralesso and James Johnstone to its board of directors.

Libralesso is director, transportation at Home Hardware Stores. He has been in the transportation industry for more than 20 years holding leadership positions with Sobeys, IKO, Ice River Springs, Labatt Breweries, and JD Smith. He has his BA from Laurentian University and CCLP designation and maintains his commercial driver’s licence.

Johnstone is a supply chain executive, focusing on cost optimization, efficiency improvements, and streamlining operations. With more than 17 years of experience in logistics, supply chain, and transportation management, he has experience managing, directing, and advocating for the industry through various board of director positions in transportation and supply chain-focused associations.

“Trucking HR Canada is pleased to welcome Jason Libralesso and James Johnstone to our board of directors,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of THRC. “Their combined experience and expertise will be incredibly valuable as we continue to work towards our goal of supporting a competitive and sustainable supply chain.”