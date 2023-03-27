Trucking HR Canada, AMTA partner on recruitment, retention project

Trucking HR Canada (THRC) has announced a project, funded by the Government of Alberta, it says will support Alberta employers with recruitment and retention efforts. THRC has partnered with the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) to deliver project activities, according to a news release.

The three-year project, HR Connects: Growing the HR Capacity of Alberta’s Trucking and Logistics Companies is designed to help employers build up their human resources management policies and practices. With just under $1 million in funding, the project will not only help the province’s trucking and logistics sector, but all other sectors supported by truck transportation, Trucking HR says.

According to recent THRC labor market information, Alberta represents 14% of Canada’s trucking and logistics workforce, yet accounts for 19.3% of all vacant jobs in the sector. Additionally, Alberta’s trucking and logistics workforce is older than average, with 24% over the age of 54, compared with only 20% of the overall labor force.

The sector has also been less successful in attracting younger workers, with just 29% of the industry’s workforce under the age of 35 compared with more than 37% of Alberta’s overall labor force. All of which pose challenges to hiring, training, and retaining talent.

HR management tools

“Alberta employers are facing tremendous challenges with recruitment and retention, representing nearly 20% of all job vacancies in the trucking and logistics sector,” said Angela Splinter, CEO, THRC. “This project will bring Alberta employers together for HR workshops, create new HR management tools, and help employers connect to existing programs like the Career ExpressWay and other supports. We are pleased to again be working closely with the AMTA bringing our tailored HR solutions to their members.”

“The Alberta Motor Transport Association recognizes how critical it is to alleviate Canada’s commercial driver shortage. Through this new project, AMTA and THRC will work together to deliver targeted workshops with Alberta-focused solutions that facilitate the safe and efficient transport of people and goods and a strong supply chain for all Albertans,” added Willie Hamel, AMTA interim president.