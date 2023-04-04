Trucking HR Canada names Top Fleet Employers

Trucking HR Canada (THRC) has announced 93 of the best Canadian fleets to work for in the trucking and logistics industry. These top-performing employers have been acknowledged by THRC’s Top Fleet Employers program, recognizing their excellence in meeting and exceeding human resources standards.

The national initiative recognizes the significance of sound HR policies and practices within the trucking and logistics industry. Applicants are evaluated based on multiple criteria, including recruitment and retention practices, workplace culture, compensation, training and skills development, and innovative HR policies.

Additionally, employers who have been recognized in the program for a minimum of five years are awarded Top Fleet Employer of Distinction status.

“Over the past decade, the Top Fleet Employers program has become an important part of the Canadian trucking industry – raising the bar in human resources practices and positioning the industry as a great place to work,” Angela Splinter, CEO, THRC said in a news release. “We are proud to celebrate 10 years of recognizing the best in the industry and look forward to celebrating all recognized fleets.”

THRC will celebrate the 2023 Top Fleet Employers at the 10th anniversary awards gala at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto on Oct. 12. The complete list of winners can be found here.