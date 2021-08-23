Trucking HR Canada set to dole out Top Fleet Employer awards

Trucking HR Canada says it will recognize the industry’s Top Fleet Employers for the eighth year, both live and virtually on Sept. 9.

The awards gala is expected to bring together all 77 employers and industry professionals that will be recognized.

Top awards will be presented in categories including: small fleet; medium fleet; large fleet; and private fleet.

(Photo: iStock)

Achievement of Excellence awards will be given for: workplace culture; workplace diversity and inclusion; HR Innovator; employee engagement; training and skills development; workplace mental health; women in the workplace; and a new award this year, the HR Leadership Award.

Trucking HR will also name its 2021 HR Leader of the Year.

“We are proud to celebrate our top fleet employers who continue to be leaders in showcasing this industry as a great place to work,” says Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “The top fleet employer program highlights the positive aspects of working in trucking and logistics, leading industry efforts in attracting and recruiting the next generation of skilled workers we need to support business operations.”

The gala will take place Sept. 9 at the Palais Royale in Toronto.

To register to attend the gala virtually: click here

To attend the event LIVE email: aokujagu@truckinghr.com

Tickets are limited due to COVID-19.