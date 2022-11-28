TruckRight hires Cota as VP of operations

TruckRight has announced the appointment of Mike Cota as vice-president of operations.

Cota has more than 28 years of experience in the transportation industry. He joined TruckRight from Cooney Transport where he served as director of safety and compliance. Previously, he held the same role at Compass Rose International Transportation, and spent more than 15 years as a professional driver and trainer.

“As TruckRight continues to evolve, Mike will be a tremendous addition to our growing leadership team,” said Dirk Kupar, cofounder, and president of the company. Cota will also oversee compliance-related work at sister company Kupar, which provides recruiting and compliance professional services for fleets.