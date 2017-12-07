Dates announced for expanded Truxpo

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – Marking the 16th edition of Western Canada’s trucking and logistics show, Truxpo will focus on trucks for all trades and expand its features in 2018.

Presented by the B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) and produced by Master Promotions, Truxpo 2018 aims to engage on all facets of the industry – transportation, forestry/logging, construction, towing and recovery, municipal fleets, and courier/delivery – and present new features for a growing and diverse audience.

“BCTA is delighted to continue our strong working relationship with Master Promotions to produce Truxpo 2018,” said Louise Yako, president and CEO of the BCTA. “BCTA staff and the executive committee of our board of directors help make the show possible behind the scenes and are happy to see the new features and expanded focus of Truxpo 2018 and offer their continued endorsement.”

Some highlights of the upcoming show include an executive conference program and tour, Indigenous works, women in trucking, next generation of trucking, and a driver and family day.

“We are excited to expand the show and truly represent all categories of trucking at Truxpo,” said Mark Cusack, national show manager, Master Promotions. “With our new focus on trucks for all trades, Truxpo 2018 will feature Class 1 through to Class 8, along with the wide variety of parts and services it takes to keep the transportation industry in British Columbia going.”

Truxpo 2018 will take place at Abbotsford’s Tradex Centre May 11-12.