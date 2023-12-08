TTC hosts 108th annual gala dinner, awards scholarships and elects new board members
The Toronto Transportation Club (TTC) held its Annual General Meeting at the Metro Toronto Convention Center on Thursday. The AGM was followed by the Club’s 108th Annual Dinner and Gala.
The board voted and elected the executive committee for 2024 on December 7th, electing Chris Petersen as TTC’s president. He is the director of the commercial freighter program and e-commerce at Air Canada.
Liam O’Briain is the immediate past president, and he will remain on the executive committee. Stacey Large and Peter Stefanovich of Select Trailer Sales and Left Lane Associates, respectively, are the first and second vice-presidents.
John Foss of Trailcon Leasing has retired from the Board of Directors.
108th Annual Dinner
After the AGM, nearly 1,400 industry professionals attended the 108th annual dinner gala, and more than 50 transportation leaders joined 15 of TTC’s past presidents at the head table.
Following the dinner, The Debaters took the stage with a night of comic “toe to toe battle of laughs and logic to entertain the crowd.”
The club also presented $32,000 in scholarship funding to four students attending a post-secondary school.
Jerry Brown accepted a Platinum Award of Distinction for outstanding contribution and participation on behalf of long-time contributor and Presenting Sponsor Trailcon Leasing.
The 2023/2024 TTC board includes the following industry leaders:
Tony Bianco, director of sales, intermodal, CN
Leah Cormier, vice-president and managing partner, Insinc Promotions
Greg Cross, general manager NAST capacity, C.H. Robinson
James Green, managing director, Newcom Media
Rosetta Iacono, director of growth and commercial relations, Port of Montreal
Mike Kaslauskas, area vice-president – Canada, Penske Truck Leasing
Katie Lee, director of national accounts, Day & Ross
Angelique Magi, vice-president, insurance, Element Fleet Management
Zaine Van Patter, AVP transportation integration and operations support, Canadian Tire Corporation
Jeff Pries, senior vice-president of sales and marketing, Bison Transport
Arun Rebello, national manager, transportation and logistics, TD Bank
Mickey Sague, senior manager, cargo sales – Canada, Air Canada Cargo
Ralph Scrivo, central district sales manager, Peterbilt of Canada
Jeanette St Pierre, director of sales, intermodal – CPKC
David Tumber, chief operating officer, Kriska Transportation Group
