Hundreds attend Road Today – Truck News Job Expo

Hundreds of jobseekers attended the Road Today-Truck News Jobs Expo Nov. 19.

There were nearly 50 exhibitors on hand, hiring for a wide variety of jobs in the trucking industry.

The event was sponsored by Macro Truck Sales and Texis Truck Exhaust.

“Newcom South Asian Media Company was pleased to bring the ‘Jobs Expo’ back after a pandemic hiatus,” said Newcom South Asian Media general manager, Manan Gupta. “We thank all exhibitors and visitors for contributing to the success last weekend. Planning is now underway to roll out the events in 2023 with extra features and enhancements.”

The ‘Jobs Expo’ will return in 2023, with events April 15 and Sept. 16 at the International Centre, Mississauga, Ont.

It will also make an additional appearance at the Canada Day Mela & Truck Show on July 1 at the Brampton Fair Grounds in Caledon, Ont.

Space booking details will shortly be available at www.rttnexpo.com