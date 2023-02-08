UAP Heavy Vehicles makes organizational changes

UAP Heavy Vehicles has announced several organizational changes.

Francis Messier has been promoted to general sales manager and will be responsible for sales in the eastern region.

Jean-Philippe Viel, currently sales manager of Traction eastern Quebec, will become sales manager for the entire eastern region.

UAP is expanding the responsibilities of Craig Blakney in the Atlantic region. As general manager, he will be responsible for sales and operations for the Moncton, Dartmouth, and Centerville stores.

Adam Greer has been confirmed in the role of general manager of central-west sales, a position he has held on an interim basis since October.

Tracy Lewis will be returning to UAP as sales manager in Edmonton and Langley.