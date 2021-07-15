Volvo Trucks strike comes to end

Volvo Trucks North America and workers at its New River Valley truck plant represented by the United Auto Workers have come to terms on a six-year agreement that will bring an end to a strike there.

The latest agreement was ratified by the UAW after Volvo invited workers to return to work without an agreement and receive the wage increases and benefits offered.

New River Valley assembly workers. (Photo: Volvo)

“This agreement allows us to continue providing our employees with a great quality of life, with guaranteed wage growth and excellent benefits,” said NRV vice-president and general manager Franky Marchand. “It will also help secure the plant’s long-term growth and sustainability. Our focus now will be on getting trucks to customers as quickly as we can, and strengthening our relationship with our employees.”

About 2,900 workers are covered by the agreement.