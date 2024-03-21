Waterloo, Ont., trucker picks two winners for $100,000 lottery win

Twice sure is nice for truck driver Robert Matthews. The 57-year-old trucker from Waterloo, Ont., won $100,000 with two different tickets playing Daily Keno 9 Pick in the Feb. 25 evening draw.

Each prize for each OLG (Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation) ticket was $50,000.

Matthews, a regular lottery player, said he has had a couple of smaller lottery wins over the years but never a win as big as this. “I chose my numbers based on family members’ birthdays and I can’t believe I won,” he said while he was at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings, according to a news release.

Robert Matthews (Photo: OLG)

“I checked the tickets the morning after the draw on the OLG App and I was in shock, so I went to the store to double check that I won.” Matthews said the retailer was also in shock when big winner appeared on the lottery terminal screen. “When I got home and told my wife, she almost hit the ceiling!” he said.

The driver plans to pay some bills and invest in his retirement. “This win brings some financial freedom for me and my family.”