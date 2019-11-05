Women with Drive registration open

TORONTO, Ont. – Registration is now open for Trucking HR Canada’s 2020 Women with Drive Leadership Summit, to be held March 12.

Organizers say the event will offer new insights into strategies that can help attract, recruit, and retain more women in the trucking industry. The event will be held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre.

The theme is ‘Women Driving Innovation,’ and it will look at emerging trends in the industry.

“The representation of women in the trucking and logistics industry remains well below their representation in Canada’s workforce as a whole,” says Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “The issue of recruiting and retaining women is not a women’s issue, it’s an industry-wide issue that we encourage everyone to take leadership on. The Women with Drive Leadership Summit puts the issue front and center; promotes the sharing of ideas, experiences, and leadership practices; and gives us better tools and richer perspectives on the issue.”

This will be the event’s sixth year. To register, visit here.