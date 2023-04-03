Zanellotti to take the helm at Muncie Power Products
Manufacturer of power take-offs and fluid power components Muncie Power Products has named Andrea Zanellotti as its new CEO and president.
Chairman, CEO and president Ray Chambers retired April 1, after a 19-year tenure.
Zanellotti will continue to serve as the CEO of RR USA, another member of parent company Interpump Group. He has more than 30 years of experience in the power transmission industry.
Zanellotti said, “I am grateful for this new opportunity with my new colleagues, and look forward to the journey and challenges that lie ahead.”
