AI data center protests could disrupt freight deliveries this weekend

A nationwide day of protests targeting AI data centers in the United States on Saturday, July 18, could create delivery delays and operational challenges for carriers serving affected facilities, according to supply chain risk management company Overhaul.

Demonstrations are planned in more than 140 cities across 24 U.S. states. While organizers are targeting data centers rather than the freight industry, Overhaul said truck access to facilities could be restricted, delaying scheduled deliveries and creating operational headaches for carriers.

The company said the greatest risk is supply chain disruption rather than direct threats to trucks or cargo.

If protesters or temporary barricades block entrances to data centers, trucks may be forced to wait until access is restored. Prolonged demonstrations could result in extended detention times, rescheduled deliveries, or hours-of-service limitations that prevent drivers from completing planned trips.

Those delays could also create cargo security concerns, particularly for high-value technology shipments.

Loaded trailers staged in unsecured or temporary locations may become more vulnerable to opportunistic theft or cargo tampering, Overhaul warned. The risk increases if drivers must drop trailers because of extended delays or HOS constraints.

The company advised shippers with deliveries scheduled between Jul. 17 and Jul. 19 to identify secure alternate staging locations, review delivery schedules to determine whether non-essential shipments can be moved earlier or postponed, and ensure carriers have clear procedures if facility access is blocked.

Drivers should avoid confronting protesters or attempting to bypass barricades, the company said. Instead, they should proceed to pre-arranged secure staging locations while maintaining communication with dispatchers and receiving facilities.

Overhaul also recommended that shippers confirm whether receiving facilities will have modified operating hours because of the demonstrations and adjust schedules accordingly.

For trucks that must stop during the protest period, the company advised using well-lit, secure parking locations and, where possible, backing trailer doors against a solid surface to reduce theft risk. Facilities receiving freight should also verify that security systems are fully operational and have procedures in place to quickly engage law enforcement if cargo is stolen.

At the time of the advisory, there was no indication that freight carriers or logistics providers were being directly targeted by the planned protests.