B.C. highways continue to reopen

The Coquihalla Highway will reopen to regular vehicle traffic between Hope and Merritt, B.C., on Jan. 19.

Travel times between Hope and Merritt can be expected to take about 45 minutes longer than usual, due to reduced speed limits and temporary repairs that are in place, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warns.

The Coquihalla Highway is reopening to regular traffic. (Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

The province is also lifting weight restrictions on Hwy. 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet, but is warning commercial truckers to avoid the route if possible, especially if they lack winter driving experience.

In the Fraser Canyon, Hwy. 1 was partially reopened from Kanaka Bar south of Lytton, to Spences Bridge, but drivers are warned to expect delays. The highway remains closed between Kanaka Bar and Hope.

“When Hwy. 1 in the Fraser Canyon reopens, drivers can expect lengthy delays with additional travel times as long as two hours or longer, depending on the destination,” the ministry said in a release. “Delays are a result of ongoing repairs, an at-grade train crossing, avalanche control and sections of single-lane alternating traffic, which includes a temporary single-lane bridge at the Jackass Mountain and Nicomen River crossing.”

The highway will be open to legal width and weight loading, but loads will be limited to 25 metres in length until the rehabilitation of the highway bridge at Nicomen River is completed.

Drivers are reminded that B.C.’s winter-tire and chain-up regulations are in effect.