Blue Water Bridge tolls to remain unchanged

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) said toll rates at the Blue Water Bridge will remain unchanged following its annual toll rate review for the fiscal year beginning April 1.

In a news release, FBCL said the decision reflects its commitment to supporting the regional economy and keeping the bridge accessible for travelers and commercial carriers. The bridge connects Point Edward, Ont., and Port Huron, Mich.

“Our role as a Crown Corporation is to act as a responsible steward of this vital international link,” said Natalie Kinloch, CEO of FBCL. “By prioritizing fiscal responsibility and operational efficiency, we’re able to hold the line on our rates during a time of rising costs. Our goal is the sustainable management of the bridge to support the people and businesses that rely on it every day.”

FBCL said all surpluses are reinvested into the maintenance, safety and long-term capital projects of its crossings.