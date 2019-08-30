Corner Brook port receives investments

CORNER BROOK, Nfld. – The Port of Corner Brook is receiving a cash injection, to help improve truck traffic and the movement of goods to international markets.

The federal government contributed $5.5 million, Newfound and Labrador $850,000, while the Corner Brook Port Corporation is chipping in $2.33 million. Logistec is investing $1.7 million and Corner Brook Pulp and Paper $625,000.

The investments will include a new warehouse, and a new crane for loading and unloading container ships.