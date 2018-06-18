Custom Truck Sales expands in Estevan

ESTEVAN, Sask. – Custom Truck Sales has relocated its Estevan, Sask., facility in an effort to better service its customers.

The new nine-acre location at 201 Shand Road is situated near two major highways with high truck traffic, and offers 24-7 secure parking and room for trucks to maneuver when dropping off and picking up equipment.

The building is 40% larger than the previous facility and measures 21,700 square feet. It includes a 6,000 square foot addition for the sales office, a drivers’ lounge, 4,000 square foot parts department and 1,000 square feet of retail space. The service department boasts 15,500 square feet and 14 service bays, with a shop specifically designed for large bed trucks to truck and trailer combinations.

Custom Truck Sales, a Kenworth PremierCare dealer, is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and can be reached at 306-637-2121.

