Driver charged after over-height load strikes multiple bridges in New York

A North Carolina truck driver is facing charges after a tractor-trailer hauling an over-height excavator struck more than a dozen overpasses along the New York State Thruway.

The New York State Police said the incidents occurred March 18 when a 2019 Freightliner traveling westbound between Exits 30 and 36 struck multiple bridges over a roughly 60-mile (97-km) stretch.

(Photo: NY State Thruway)

Troopers located the vehicle at a tandem lot in Salina, near Syracuse, and identified the driver as Oleksander Tarakanovskyi, 38, of North Carolina.

Investigators determined the truck was hauling an over-height excavator on a flatbed trailer at the time of the incidents. Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers and Thruway officials responded to assess damage to the structures.

No injuries were reported and traffic was not significantly impacted, but authorities said more than a dozen overpasses were struck. Most sustained minor damage, while some experienced moderate damage. All bridges remain open, with inspections ongoing.

Tarakanovskyi has been charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree and issued more than 20 traffic tickets, including violations of federal commercial motor vehicle safety regulations.

Officials criticized the driver’s actions, with Thruway Authority executive director Frank Hoare calling it “reckless and ignorant behavior” and questioning how a driver could be unaware of repeated bridge strikes.

The driver was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court April 8.