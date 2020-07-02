Feds invest to improve goods movement in B.C.

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The federal government has invested $28 million into three B.C. projects, which it says will reduce freight bottlenecks.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced this week that: $17.5 million will be spent to expand and improve the Ray-Mont off-dock transload facility in Richmond, B.C., increasing terminal capacity by 160%; $7.5 million will go towards doubling on-site rail capacity at the Fibreco terminal in North Vancouver, B.C., reducing congestion between road and rail operations and doubling train capacity; and $3.5 million will be spent to improve the competitiveness of the gateway industry on Annacis Island in Delta, B.C.

“Our government is investing in Canada’s economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors,” Garneau said. “We are supporting projects that will help efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate our economy, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada’s transportation networks remain competitive and efficient.”