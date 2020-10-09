Feds to invest in Port of Trois-Rivieres

TROIS-RIVIERES, Que. – The federal government will invest $33.4 million into constructing a new 100,000 sq.-m. multipurpose terminal at the Port of Trois-Rivieres.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced the investment Friday. The new terminal will be seated to the west of the existing infrastructure. It will be used for the transhipment of dry and liquid bulk goods, and general cargo.

The project includes road construction, construction of a wharf and rail access, as well as storage space.

“Our government is investing in Canada’s economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors,” said Garneau. “We are supporting projects that will help efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate our economy during the pandemic, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada’s transportation networks remain competitive and efficient.”

Garneau said the project will improve traffic flow and eliminate bottlenecks currently facing the port.