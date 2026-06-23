Florida breaks ground on 917 truck parking spaces along I-4 corridor

Transportation officials have broken ground on five truck parking expansion projects in Florida that will add 917 parking spaces along the Interstate 4 corridor, a key freight route that carries an estimated 95% of the state’s consumer goods.

The projects are being supported through a $180-million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to a news release.

U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administrator Sean McMaster and Derek Barrs of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration joined Jared W. Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, at the groundbreaking ceremony.

(Photo: Florida Department of Transportation)

“Truck drivers shouldn’t have to choose between following the law and finding a safe place to park,” Barrs said. “These new parking spaces will help drivers get the rest they need, reduce dangerous roadside parking, and make one of Florida’s busiest freight corridors safer for everyone. This investment addresses one of the most persistent challenges facing truck drivers today while strengthening the safe and efficient movement of freight across Central Florida.”

Construction on the first three sites, located in Seminole and Volusia counties, is scheduled to begin this summer. Those projects are expected to be completed by mid-2027.

Two additional truck parking sites in Osceola and Orange counties are slated to begin construction in 2027.