Milton, Ont., council rejects 154-space truck parking proposal near Hwy. 401

Milton, Ont., has rejected a proposal to establish temporary truck parking along the Highway 401 corridor, citing concerns about traffic congestion, planning rules and environmental restrictions.

Council voted against a plan that would have allowed up to 154 truck parking spaces for three years on a property near an interchange. The site includes a paved lot and a vacant building that once operated as a motel, restaurant and banquet facility.

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation raised design and safety concerns tied to the site’s proximity to Highway 401, noting it falls within the ministry’s permit control area and would require approvals before any work could proceed.

(Photo: Town of Milton)

The ministry also flagged issues with the proposed access configuration, warning truck turning movements could encroach into opposing lanes and create operational conflicts near the interchange. It said the location of the access point, near a free-flow ramp, could pose safety risks and recommended further study by a qualified consultant.

Property owner Shawn Saulnier sought approval to use the existing paved area for truck parking while awaiting future redevelopment approvals. He said the plan would generate revenue and make use of land that has been unused since the business closed in 2020.

Historically used for truck parking

Saulnier argued the proposal would formalize an existing use and help address a shortage of truck parking in the region. He said trucks had historically used the site when it operated as a restaurant and hotel, and the plan would not involve expanding onto farmland.

He also said nearby residents supported the proposal and preferred regulated parking over unauthorized roadside parking.

Proposed truck parking plan. (Photo: Town of Milton)

A local farmer spoke in favor of the application, saying the property has long served as a community hub and could continue to do so with limited truck parking.

Coun. John Challinor told trucknews.com that he expressed support for the proposal and questioned whether the impact would be as significant as suggested. He said the property previously accommodated high volumes of traffic when it operated as a hotel and restaurant, including frequent use by truck drivers, and argued the overall use of the site would not be substantially different.

Challinor also highlighted the broader shortage of truck parking and said the proposal made use of an existing paved site in a location already connected to highway traffic.

Towns struggling with illegal parking

Many municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area are struggling with illegal truck parking. Caledon has introduced an online map of illegal trucking yard complaints. Halton Hills is battling illegal parking areas that are sprouting on farmland.

Saulnier’s proposal was a rarity under the given circumstances.

But town planning staff recommended refusal, stating the proposal did not comply with the Greenbelt Plan and applicable provincial and municipal planning policies. Staff also raised concerns about traffic impacts in an already busy area.

Safety challenges

Halton Region did not take a position on approval but identified several outstanding issues, particularly related to transportation. Regional staff said the proposed site access does not meet minimum spacing requirements and could create safety and operational challenges along Guelph Line that leads to the highway. They called for an updated traffic study that reflects current conditions and includes detailed analysis of truck movements, noting earlier submissions lacked required methodology and capacity analysis.

The region also said the development may require land dedication for future road widening and potential agreements or permits tied to access, construction and road improvements.

Additional truck traffic

Council heard the proposal could generate significant additional vehicle movements. Coun. Colin Best said allowing up to 154 trucks would translate into roughly 300 daily trips, with each truck entering and exiting the site. He said the area already sees about 13,000 vehicles per day, including more than 700 trucks, and warned that adding more heavy traffic near a gas station and interchange would create operational and safety challenges.

Best said the level of congestion in the area made it difficult to support the proposal, adding that similar developments would likely not be approved under current planning rules.

Coun. George Minakakis said the proposal might have been more suitable years ago, but the surrounding area has since changed and is facing new pressures. He pointed to potential increases in truck traffic tied to a nearby quarry application and said adding more trucks to the corridor would compound existing concerns.

Strain to community

Minakakis said the site is located about half a kilometre from the Campbellville community and noted that trucks travelling eastbound would have to pass through the area, increasing local traffic impacts. He said approving the project would add complexity and strain to the community and did not align with council’s role to follow planning guidance.

Conservation Halton raised significant environmental and natural hazard concerns, noting the property appears to be within a regulated floodplain associated with tributaries of Kilbride Creek and near wetlands. Staff said technical studies are required to determine whether development can proceed, including flood modelling, erosion assessments and wetland evaluations.

The agency said development is generally directed away from hazardous lands and must demonstrate safe access during flooding events.

Potential fallout from delayed decision

During the meeting, Challinor attempted to defer the decision to allow more time to consider economic development implications and the need for additional truck parking, but the motion did not proceed.

Staff warned that delaying a decision could lead to an appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal, potentially removing council’s authority over the application.

In the end, council sided with staff recommendations and voted to refuse the proposal.