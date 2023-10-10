Halton blitz puts 31% of inspected trucks out of service

Halton Regional Police Services (HRPS) conducted a two-day commercial vehicle blitz at Woodbine Mohawk Park in Milton, Ont., Oct. 3-4, taking 149 vehicles out of service.

That represents a 31% failure rate, with 475 commercial vehicles inspected in the targeted blitz. Inspection officers were looking for compliance with legislation relating to mechanical fitness, weights, load security, safety and licensing.

(Photo: Halton Regional Police Services)

There were 290 charges laid, three sets of licence plates were seized and 97 drivers were screened for alcohol consumption. The same enforcement event last year netted a 30% out of service rate with 208 charges laid.

“This was the 22nd year the Halton Regional Police Service has hosted the Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Blitz, and with the help of our partner agencies, it has become the largest of its kind in Ontario,” said Sgt. William Clayton, Traffic Services Unit.

“Road safety remains a top priority in Halton region. Enforcement campaigns such as this one are essential to ensuring our roads remain as safe as possible. Mechanical fitness, load security and weight compliance continue to be an issue we are seeing. These trucks require a commitment to maintenance and diligence in daily inspections by the operators. I give credit to those in the industry who recognize the importance of making it a priority. Operators who choose to neglect their duties will be held accountable. Safe trucks and safe drivers lead to safe roads.”