Global Trucking Trends: Fuso now producing Next Generation eCanter in Europe

Daimler Truck’s Fuso subsidiary is now producing the battery-electric Next Generation eCanter at the Mitsubishi Fuso Truck Europe plant in Tramagal, Portugal.

The vehicle will be offered to European buyers in six wheelbases, and with gross vehicle weights of 4.25 to 8.55 tons (9,370 to 18,850 lb.). Those with gross vehicle weights of 4.25 and 6 tons (13,230 lb.) will feature 110-kW motors, while those at 7.49 and 8.55 tons (16,500 and 18,850 lb.) will feature 129 kW. The powertrain features 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque, and maximum speeds are set at 89 km/h.

Arne Barden, CEO MFTE; Karl Deppen, CEO Daimler Truck Asia; and Portugal Prime Minister António Costa celebrate the launch of production. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Battery range is determined through a choice of three battery packs. The S variant offers 41 kWh for a 70-km range, while the M doubles that range with 83 kWh of power. At the top end of the scale, the L features 124 kWh and a 200-km range. In contrast, the first eCanters only featured 81 kWh and a range of up to 100 km.

“We at Daimler Truck are fully committed to the Paris Climate Agreement and making sustainable transport a success, which is why we aim to offer only CO 2 -neutral vehicles in our core global markets by 2039,” Daimler Truck Asia CEO Karl Deppen said in a press release. “With this, we are taking an important step closer to CO 2 -neutral transportation.”

While the electric version is new, the plant in Portugal has produced 250,000 Fuso Canters since 1980. A plant in Kawasaki, Japan, is responsible for non-European markets.

There are more than 550 Fuso eCanters at work in Europe, Japan, the U.S., Australia and New Zealand, and they have collectively covered about 8 million km.

The official launch of European production comes on the heels of Daimler Truck’s launch of the new Rizon brand in the U.S. Those Class 4-5 vehicles will be distributed exclusively by Velocity Vehicle Group.

