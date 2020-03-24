Huayi Tire Canada to open new warehouse outside Calgary

CALGARY, Alta. – Huayi Tire Canada has opened a new warehouse near Calgary, the second to open in Canada, and is expected to be fully operational by April.

“We are thrilled to relocate to the Calgary area and be able to offer enhanced services from our state-of-the-art warehouse,” stated John Hagg, vice-president of sales and operations for Huayi Tire Canada. “Despite this global pandemic we are facing today, our customers can rest assured that Huayi is not facing any shipping delays. Furthermore, we strategically opened this warehouse in Alberta to serve the province’s vibrant transportation industry while also reducing delivery time to the east from where we were previously.”

The warehouse, which is located in Airdrie, Alta., will have a selection of Duraturn’s commercial tires and Double Coin’s TBR, OTR, and IND tires, all shipped from the company’s manufacturing facility in Thailand.

Huayi Tire Canada’s first Canadian warehouse opened in Vancouver in 2017.

