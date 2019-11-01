J&R Hall Transport to open facility at CentrePort Canada

WINNIPEG, Man. – CentrePort Canada welcomed nine new companies at its Winnipeg, Man., location, including trucking company J&R Hall Transport.

Companies have either established operations or are in the process of building new facilities in the Brookside Business Park, a 15-acre, mixed-use industrial park at CentrePort within the rural municipality of Rosser.

“We welcome these market leaders to CentrePort North,” said Frances Smee, reeve, Rural Municipality of Rosser. “Over the last year, we have seen an incredible amount of investment and development activity; the private sector is responding to the infrastructure we have worked to put in place and development is booming.”

J&R Hall will be located at 137 Wheatfield Road and will encompass 3.8 acres including a 15,000-sq-ft transportation terminal.

“We have seen an incredible increase in the development activity at CentrePort over the last year and the landscape is changing rapidly,” said Diane Gray, president and CEO of CentrePort Canada Inc. “Since water and wastewater servicing was installed in the spring of 2018, building permit values have increased tenfold, with more than $105 million in building permits being issued to date in 2019.”

Other companies moving to CentrePort include La-Z-Boy, Domino’s Pizza of Canada, and Lowry Manufacturing and Sales.

