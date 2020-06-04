Manitoba creating alternative truck route to oft-flooded PTH 75

WINNIPEG, Man. – The Manitoba government will pave Provincial Road 246, to give commercial trucks an alternative when Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 75 is flooded.

The paving will cost $16 million, and will cover the stretch between PTH 23 near Morris, Man., to PR 205 near Aubigny. This will allow trucks to be rerouted around the sections of PTH 75 that are most prone to closure, the province announced.

“As part of the damage prevention and climate resiliency measures we announced last November, we have identified several local priority projects that will provide greater protection to Manitobans,” said Premier Brian Pallister. “Investing in a flood-proof route from Winnipeg to the United States border and six shovel-ready projects are additional steps our government is taking to help rebuild Manitoba’s economy and support our municipalities through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Since 1996, PTH 75 has been closed approximately once every four years for an average of 24 days, the premier noted. The upgrades will create a flood-proof route from the U.S. border at Emerson to CentrePort Canada in Winnipeg.