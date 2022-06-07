Hamilton’s Barton St. named Ontario’s worst road

Barton St. East in Hamilton, Ont., has the dubious distinction of being the worst road in Ontario, according to CAA.

The road suffers from “potholes and severe alligator cracking in the pavement,” the CAA announced when releasing its annual ranking. It marks Barton Street’s third consecutive year as the worst road in Hamilton.

Eglinton Ave. West in Toronto and Barker Street in Prince Edward County rounded out the top three.

Hamilton’s Barton St. East has been named Ontario’s worst road. (Photo: CAA)

“We know the campaign works. People vote in the annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign because it gives Ontarians a platform to continue putting pressure on various levels of government to understand what roads they believe are in urgent need of repair,” said Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice-president, government and community relations, CAA SCO. “The campaign has been able to demonstrate that decision-makers are paying attention to the results, which has prompted municipal officials to move up infrastructure projects in their communities.”

Drivers made up the majority of respondents. Their reasons for voting on certain roads came down to potholes (80%), poor road maintenance (71%), and poor or no cycling infrastructure (29%).

The results are verified by the Ontario Road Builders’ Association (ORBA).

“This year’s Worst Roads campaign once again solidified the fact that although much work has been done across the province to maintain and repair Ontario’s roads, greater investment is needed to tackle the staggering municipal infrastructure deficit in Ontario,” said Bryan Hocking, CEO, ORBA. “Building and maintaining infrastructure is a critical part of Ontario’s long-term economic plan, and even more important to our economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. We must begin to build the necessary infrastructure today so we can be ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2022

1. Barton Street East, Hamilton

2. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto

3. Barker Street, Prince Edward County

4. County Road 49, Prince Edward County

5. Carling Avenue, Ottawa

6. Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto

7. Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto

8. Finch Avenue West, Toronto

9. Bronson Avenue, Ottawa

10. Queen Street, Kingston